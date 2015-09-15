JAKARTA, Sept 15 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 5.2 trillion rupiah ($360.99 million) worth of conventional
bonds at an auction on Tuesday, well below the indicative target
of 8 trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 8.44 trillion rupiah.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.64 for the 6-year
bonds.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
9-mth 6-yr 16-yr 29-yr
T-bill
Incoming 2.210 2.644 0.925 2.665
bids (trln
rph)
Winning 1.450 1.000 0.750 2.000
bids (trln
rph)
- 1.450 0.700 0.690 2.000
Competitive
bids
(trln rph)
- Non - 0.300 0.060 -
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest 6.75000 8.90000 9.35000 9.62000
yield (pct)
Highest 7.30000 9.53000 9.62000 10.12000
yield (pct)
Weighted 6.85655 8.98780 9.47645 9.64948
avg yield
Bid-to-cove 1.52 2.64 1.23 1.33
r ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 14,405 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)