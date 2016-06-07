JAKARTA, June 7 Indonesia sold 18 trillion rupiah ($1.36
billion) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of
12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office
said.
Total incoming bids were 42.33 trillion rupiah, higher than the 14.69
trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on May 24.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 8.57 for the bonds maturing in September
2026.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah,
yields are in percent.
3-month 1-year Bonds Bonds Bonds
T-bills T-bills maturing maturing maturing May
July 2021 September 2031
2026
Incoming 2.811 2.291 9.775 16.277 11.1744
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 2.000 1.250 5.150 1.900 7.700
bids
(trln
rph)
- 2.000 0.780 3.605 1.330 6.1611
Competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
- Non - 0.470 1.545 0.570 1.5389
competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 5.39000 6.25000 7.45000 7.70000 7.87000
yield
(pct)
Highest 6.20000 7.20000 7.67000 8.37000 8.53000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 5.52100 6.28462 7.45834 7.72402 7.91485
avg yield
Bid-to-co 1.41 1.83 1.90 8.57 1.45
ver ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids
absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,270 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)