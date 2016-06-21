JAKARTA, June 21 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 12.9 trillion rupiah ($971.68 million) worth of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, slightly above the indicative target of 12
trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 17.53 trillion rupiah, lower than
42.33 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on June
7.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.32 for the bonds
maturing in May 2036.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds
maturing maturing maturing maturing
Mar 2017 Jul 2021 May 2031 May 2036
<IDFR0053 <IDFR0073 <IDFR0072=
=> => >
Incoming 1.400 5.435 6.0595 4.6396
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 0.950 4.600 5.350 2.000
bids
(trln
rph)
- 0.475 3.220 4.573 1.400
Competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
- Non 0.475 1.380 0.777 0.600
competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 5.98000 7.43000 7.86000 7.86000
yield
(pct)
Highest 6.50000 7.55000 7.99000 8.05000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 6.00579 7.46981 7.90953 7.91964
avg yield
Bid-to-co 1.47 1.18 1.13 2.32
ver ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,276 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by xxx)