JAKARTA, Oct 11 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 6.15 trillion rupiah ($473.70 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, half of the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 12.77 trillion rupiah compared with 19.73 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Sept. 27. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.88 for the bonds maturing in May 2022. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing Jan 2017 Oct 2017 May 2022 May 2031 May 2036 <IDFR006 <IDFR0073 <IDFR0072 1=> => => Incoming 1.850 1.685 4.0321 3.5784 1.6203 bids (trln rph) Winning 1.000 0.900 1.400 1.800 1.050 bids (trln rph) - 1.000 0.700 1.192 1.260 0.961 Competiti ve bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.200 0.208 0.540 0.089 competiti ve bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.55000 6.05000 6.89000 7.36000 7.45000 yield (pct) Highest 6.25000 6.98000 7.10000 7.48000 7.64000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.69900 6.13929 6.94919 7.38959 7.49871 avg yield Bid-to-co 1.85 1.87 2.88 1.99 1.54 ver ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 12,983 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)