JAKARTA, Oct 25 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 11.62 trillion
rupiah ($893.43 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative
target of 10 trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 15.32 trillion rupiah, compared with 12.77 trillion
rupiah received in the previous auction on Oct. 11.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.36 for the bonds maturing in May 2031
.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are
in percent.
T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds Bonds
maturing maturing maturing maturing May maturing Feb
Aug 2017 May 2027 May 2031 2036 2044
Incoming bids 2.221 8.7655 1.345 2.4953 0.4945
(trln rph)
Winning bids (trln 1.900 7.400 0.400 1.500 0.420
rph)
- Competitive bids 1.900 5.543 0.280 1.309 0.294
(trln rph)
- Non competitive - 1.857 0.120 0.191 0.126
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest yield (pct) 5.85000 6.98000 7.38000 7.55000 7.65000
Highest yield 6.38000 10.00000 7.60000 7.75000 8.25000
(pct)
Weighted avg yield 5.99421 7.03968 7.40879 7.59937 7.73061
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.17 1.18 3.36 1.66 1.18
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by
the ministry.
($1 = 13,006 rupiah)
