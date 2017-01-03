Jan 3 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 15
trillion rupiah ($1.11 billion) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, in line with the indicative target.
Total incoming bids were 36.90 trillion rupiah, higher than
29.29 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Dec.
6.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.45 for the T-bills
maturing in April 2017.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds
maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing
Apr 2017 Jan 2018 May 2022 May 2027 May 2036
<IDFR006 <IDFR0059= <IDFR007
1=> > 2=>
Incoming 14.975 7.255 7.593 5.203 1.875
bids (trln
rph)
Winning 6.100 5.300 - 3.600 -
bids (trln
rph)
- 4.100 4.300 - 2.520 -
Competitiv
e bids
(trln rph)
- Non 2.000 1.000 - 1.080 -
competitiv
e bids
(trln rph)
Lowest 5.74000 6.64000 7.50000 7.70000 8.11000
yield
(pct)
Highest 6.40000 7.50000 7.75000 8.00000 8.42000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 5.93287 6.78674 - 7.79954 -
avg yield
Bid-to-cov 2.45 1.37 - 1.45 -
er ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 13,475 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)