Jan 3 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.11 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, in line with the indicative target. Total incoming bids were 36.90 trillion rupiah, higher than 29.29 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Dec. 6. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.45 for the T-bills maturing in April 2017. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing Apr 2017 Jan 2018 May 2022 May 2027 May 2036 <IDFR006 <IDFR0059= <IDFR007 1=> > 2=> Incoming 14.975 7.255 7.593 5.203 1.875 bids (trln rph) Winning 6.100 5.300 - 3.600 - bids (trln rph) - 4.100 4.300 - 2.520 - Competitiv e bids (trln rph) - Non 2.000 1.000 - 1.080 - competitiv e bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.74000 6.64000 7.50000 7.70000 8.11000 yield (pct) Highest 6.40000 7.50000 7.75000 8.00000 8.42000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.93287 6.78674 - 7.79954 - avg yield Bid-to-cov 2.45 1.37 - 1.45 - er ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,475 rupiah)