JAKARTA, Jan 17 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 20.35 trillion rupiah ($1.52 billion) of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion
rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 53.69 trillion rupiah, higher than
the 36.90 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on
Jan. 3.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.08 for the T-bills
maturing in April 2017.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds
maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing
Apr 2017 Jan 2018 May 2027 Aug 2032 May 2036
<IDFR005 <IDFR0074= <IDFR007
9=> > 2=>
Incoming 20.380 17.205 8.5667 3.666 3.8765
bids (trln
rph)
Winning 5.000 5.000 5.600 2.600 2.150
bids (trln
rph)
- 3.000 4.000 3.920 1.930 1.505
Competitiv
e bids
(trln rph)
- Non 2.000 1.000 1.680 0.670 0.645
competitiv
e bids
(trln rph)
Lowest 5.00000 5.90000 7.44000 7.68000 7.97000
yield
(pct)
Highest 6.00000 6.90000 7.80000 8.00000 8.50000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 5.11417 5.99025 7.50995 7.79936 8.00985
avg yield
Bid-to-cov 4.08 3.44 1.53 1.41 1.80
er ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 13,345 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)