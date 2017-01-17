JAKARTA, Jan 17 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 20.35 trillion rupiah ($1.52 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 53.69 trillion rupiah, higher than the 36.90 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Jan. 3. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.08 for the T-bills maturing in April 2017. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing Apr 2017 Jan 2018 May 2027 Aug 2032 May 2036 <IDFR005 <IDFR0074= <IDFR007 9=> > 2=> Incoming 20.380 17.205 8.5667 3.666 3.8765 bids (trln rph) Winning 5.000 5.000 5.600 2.600 2.150 bids (trln rph) - 3.000 4.000 3.920 1.930 1.505 Competitiv e bids (trln rph) - Non 2.000 1.000 1.680 0.670 0.645 competitiv e bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.00000 5.90000 7.44000 7.68000 7.97000 yield (pct) Highest 6.00000 6.90000 7.80000 8.00000 8.50000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.11417 5.99025 7.50995 7.79936 8.00985 avg yield Bid-to-cov 4.08 3.44 1.53 1.41 1.80 er ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,345 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)