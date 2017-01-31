JAKARTA, Jan 31 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 22 trillion rupiah ($1.65 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 49.44 trillion rupiah, lower than the 53.69 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Jan. 17. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.51 for the T-bills maturing in May 2017. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing May 2017 Feb 2018 May 2022 May 2027 Aug 2032 <IDFR006 <IDFR0059= <IDFR007 1=> > 4=> Incoming 19.480 15.480 5.9735 6.8273 1.6824 bids (trln rph) Winning 5.550 9.450 2.250 3.800 0.950 bids (trln rph) - 3.550 8.450 1.575 2.660 0.730 Competitiv e bids (trln rph) - Non 2.000 1.000 0.675 1.140 0.220 competitiv e bids (trln rph) Lowest 4.85000 5.58000 7.20000 7.55000 7.95000 yield (pct) Highest 5.60000 6.70000 7.45000 7.90000 8.20000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.02014 5.90243 7.28987 7.62988 7.99964 avg yield Bid-to-cov 3.51 1.64 2.65 1.80 1.77 er ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,340 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Vyas Mohan)