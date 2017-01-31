JAKARTA, Jan 31 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 22 trillion rupiah ($1.65 billion) of bonds at an auction
on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 49.44 trillion rupiah, lower than
the 53.69 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on
Jan. 17.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.51 for the T-bills
maturing in May 2017.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds
maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing
May 2017 Feb 2018 May 2022 May 2027 Aug 2032
<IDFR006 <IDFR0059= <IDFR007
1=> > 4=>
Incoming 19.480 15.480 5.9735 6.8273 1.6824
bids (trln
rph)
Winning 5.550 9.450 2.250 3.800 0.950
bids (trln
rph)
- 3.550 8.450 1.575 2.660 0.730
Competitiv
e bids
(trln rph)
- Non 2.000 1.000 0.675 1.140 0.220
competitiv
e bids
(trln rph)
Lowest 4.85000 5.58000 7.20000 7.55000 7.95000
yield
(pct)
Highest 5.60000 6.70000 7.45000 7.90000 8.20000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 5.02014 5.90243 7.28987 7.62988 7.99964
avg yield
Bid-to-cov 3.51 1.64 2.65 1.80 1.77
er ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,340 rupiah)
