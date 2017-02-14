JAKARTA, Feb 14 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 18.43 trillion
rupiah ($1.38 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative
target of 15 trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 31.81 trillion rupiah, lower than the 49.44
trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Jan. 31.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.41 for the bonds maturing in August
2032.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah,
yields are in percent.
T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds
maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing
May 2017 Feb 2018 May 2027 Aug 2032 May 2036
<IDFR005 <IDFR0074= <IDFR007
9=> > 2=>
Incoming 9.955 8.005 7.2856 2.7203 3.8484
bids (trln
rph)
Winning 5.000 5.000 4.650 1.130 2.650
bids (trln
rph)
- 2.500 3.200 3.330 0.791 2.315
Competitiv
e bids
(trln rph)
- Non 2.500 1.800 1.320 0.339 0.335
competitiv
e bids
(trln rph)
Lowest 4.99000 5.88000 7.50000 7.85000 8.05000
yield
(pct)
Highest 5.50000 6.15000 7.70000 7.98000 8.25000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 5.05558 5.98448 7.53988 7.87998 8.10963
avg yield
Bid-to-cov 1.99 1.60 1.57 2.41 1.45
er ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids
absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 13,325 rupiah)
