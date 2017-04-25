JAKARTA, April 25 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 17 trillion rupiah
($1.28 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15
trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were worth 47.14 trillion rupiah, higher than the 41.89 trillion
rupiah received in the previous auction on April 11.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 13.58 for the bonds maturing in May 2022.
Following are the auction results. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in
percent.
T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing Bonds maturing
maturing maturing maturing maturing May 2036 Feb 2044
July 2017 Jan 2018 May 2022 May 2027
Incoming 11.295 6.505 6.788 13.4984 6.2035 2.848
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 5.000 0.500 0.500 4.500 4.800 1.700
bids
(trln
rph)
- 2.500 0.250 0.350 3.150 3.360 1.200
Competit
ive bids
(trln
rph)
- Non 2.500 0.250 0.150 1.350 1.440 0.500
competit
ive bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 4.89000 5.60000 6.69000 7.04000 7.67000 7.90000
yield
(pct)
Highest 5.20000 6.19000 6.82000 7.25000 7.80000 8.06000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 4.92448 5.64400 6.69857 7.05397 7.73974 7.95893
avg
yield
Bid-to-c 2.26 13.01 13.58 3.00 1.29 1.68
over
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the
ministry.
($1 = 13,275 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)