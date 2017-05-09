JAKARTA, May 9 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were worth 24.19 trillion rupiah, lower than the 47.14 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on April 25. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.74 for the bonds maturing in May 2036. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing Aug 2017 May 2018 May 2022 Aug 2032 May 2036 <IDFR006 <IDFR007 <IDFR007 1=> 4=> 2=> Incoming 5.630 5.360 5.129 4.0945 3.9787 bids (trln rph) Winning 5.000 2.300 2.400 2.850 1.450 bids (trln rph) - 2.500 1.200 1.770 2.066 1.250 Competit ive bids (trln rph) - Non 2.500 1.100 0.630 0.784 0.200 competit ive bids (trln rph) Lowest 4.90000 5.70000 6.69000 7.45000 7.79000 yield (pct) Highest 5.29000 6.18000 6.80000 7.60000 8.00000 yield (pct) Weighted 4.97260 5.84625 6.71947 7.52402 7.82987 avg yield Bid-to-c 1.13 2.33 2.14 1.44 2.74 over ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,345 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)