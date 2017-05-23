JAKARTA, May 23 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were worth 43.87 trillion rupiah, higher than the 24.19 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on May 9. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.46 for the bonds maturing in May 2027. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing Aug 2017 Feb 2018 May 2027 Aug 2032 May 2036 <IDFR005 <IDFR007 <IDFR007 9=> 4=> 2=> Incoming 5.670 5.450 9.3711 8.5628 14.8196 bids (trln rph) Winning 3.250 1.600 2.100 3.100 3.950 bids (trln rph) - 1.625 0.800 1.470 2.170 2.765 Competit ive bids (trln rph) - Non 1.625 0.800 0.630 0.930 1.185 competit ive bids (trln rph) Lowest 4.85000 5.50000 6.92000 7.34000 7.52000 yield (pct) Highest 5.20000 6.00000 7.10000 7.58000 7.80000 yield (pct) Weighted 4.95988 5.60900 6.92116 7.35253 7.57683 avg yield Bid-to-c 1.74 3.41 4.46 2.76 3.75 over ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,303 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)