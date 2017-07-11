TABLE-Indonesia sells 17 trillion rupiah of bonds, above target

JAKARTA, July 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 17 trillion rupiah ($1.27 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were worth 33.68 trillion rupiah, higher than the 22.26 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on June 20. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.88 for bonds maturing in May 2027. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing Oct 2017 July 2018 May 2022 May 2027 May 2036 <IDFR006 <IDFR005 <IDFR007 1=> 9=> 2=> Incoming 4.370 7.170 6.7199 7.4961 7.9266 bids (trln rph) Winning 3.150 3.100 3.900 2.600 4.250 bids (trln rph) - 1.575 1.600 3.170 1.820 2.975 Competit ive bids (trln rph) - Non 1.575 1.500 0.730 0.780 1.275 competit ive bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.00000 5.90000 6.92000 7.09000 7.97000 yield (pct) Highest 5.40000 6.50000 7.26000 7.40000 8.09000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.08460 5.94850 6.96988 7.13990 8.00650 avg yield Bid-to-c 1.39 2.31 1.72 2.88 1.87 over ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,390 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)