JAKARTA May 16 Indonesia sees the 2013 budget deficit at 1.3 to 1.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), lower than its 2012 target of 2.23 percent, finance minister Agus Martowardojo said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the minister said his offices expected the economy to expand between 6.8 percent and 7.2 percent in 2013, with inflation expected to remain between 4.5 percent and 5.5 percent amid uncertainty in the global economy. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)