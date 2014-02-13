JAKARTA Feb 13 Indonesia's current-account
deficit narrowed to 1.98 percent of gross domestic product in
the final quarter of the year, and compared with initial
estimates of below 3 percent, the central bank said on Thursday.
Central bank governor Agus Martowardojo said the smaller
deficit was due to a decline in imports in line with lower
domestic demand.
The widest measure of the flow of goods, services and money
in and out of the country stood at 3.8 percent of GDP in the
third quarter after a record high 4.4 percent in April-June.
Southeast Asia's largest economy has been struggling to push
down its current-account deficit, pressured by imports of
consumer goods, to a sustainable level.
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by
Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)