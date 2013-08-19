(Repeats story from late on Friday)

JAKARTA Aug 16 Indonesia's current account deficit widened to 4.4 percent of gross domestic product in the second quarter of the year, from 2.4 percent the previous quarter, Bank Indonesia said on Friday.

The deficit totalled $9.8 billion, higher than BI's estimates of $8 billion, due to increasing demand for dollars in the April-June period for debt payment and dividends coupled with heavy capital outflows.

The central bank has previously said it expects the deficit to narrow to around $6 billion in the third quarter.

Overall, there was a $2.5 billion deficit in the balance of payments in the second quarter, narrowing from a $6.6 billion deficit for the first three months of the year.

The balance of payments in the third quarter, BI said, will improve compared to the April-June period supported by a smaller current deficit in line with a slowdown in domestic demand and adjustment in the rupiah exchange rate.

On Thursday, the central bank held its benchmark rate unchanged at 6.5 percent, in a bid to preserve growth amid a slowdown in domestic consumption, investment and the global economy.

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Richard Borsuk)