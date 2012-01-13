JAKARTA Jan 13 Indonesia's state deposit agency (LPS) is holding the maximum guaranteed rupiah and dollar deposit rates after the country's central bank on Thursday held its benchmark rate at 6 percent for a second straight month, the agency said on Friday.

The maximum rupiah deposit rate was kept at 6.5 percent and the dollar rate at 1.5 percent. Indonesian deposits that offer interest rates above those levels are not guaranteed by LPS. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)