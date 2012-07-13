JAKARTA, July 13 Indonesia's state deposit
agency (LPS) held the maximum guaranteed rupiah deposit rate at
5.5 percent due to a stable domestic economic performance, the
agency said on Friday.
The agency also held the maximum guaranteed dollar deposit
rate at 1 percent.
On Thursday, Bank Indonesia kept its benchmark policy rate
at 5.75 percent as inflation remained under control and amid
worries over global growth.
LPS does not guarantee Indonesian deposits that offer
interest rates above those levels. The rates decision goes into
effect on July 15, the agency said.
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg and
Michael Urquhart)