BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
JAKARTA, March 9 Indonesia's state deposit agency (LPS) cut its maximum guaranteed rupiah deposit rate by 50 basis points (bps) for the second month running to 5.50 percent, and also lowered the dollar rate by 25 bps to 1 percent, the agency said on Friday.
The move came despite Bank Indonesia holding its benchmark overnight rate steady at 5.75 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.