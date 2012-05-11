JAKARTA May 11 Indonesia's state deposit agency (LPS) held the maximum guaranteed rate for rupiah deposits at 5.5 percent and dollar deposits at 1 percent, an LPS official said on Friday.

The rates will be effective starting May 15, the official said.

The move came a day after the country's central bank kept its policy rate at a record low of 5.75 percent. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana)