JAKARTA, March 11 Indonesia's central bank governor on Friday said there should be a limit to "unconventional" monetary policies globally after the European Central Bank (ECB) unleashed a bold package of easing measures.

"For Indonesia, this is an unconventional monetary policy and there should be a limit," Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters.

The ECB on Thursday cut rates and expanded its asset purchasing programme.

Martowardojo said that the growth recovery in the Eurozone needs to be complemented by fiscal expansion as was proposed at the last G20 meeting.

Bank Indonesia is scheduled to decide on its own monetary policy on March 16-17.