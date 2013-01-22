JAKARTA Jan 22 Indonesia's foreign direct
investment surged 26 percent in 2012 from a year ago to a record
level, driven by the mining, transport and chemical sectors, the
country's investment board said on Tuesday.
Direct investment in the final quarter of 2012 was 56.8
trillion rupiah ($5.91 billion), up 22.9 percent on an annual
basis, a steady pace after 22 percent growth in the previous
quarter.
Indonesia drew strong portfolio funds and FDI flows last
year after regaining investment grade status from two ratings
agencies.
Investment, which accounts for about 30 percent of Southeast
Asia's largest economy, has been the second key driver of growth
behind buoyant domestic demand. The government expect gross
domestic product to expand 6.3 percent in 2012.
Strong investment has led to a surge in imports of capital
goods in recent months which has widened the country's current
account deficit and put further pressure on the already weakened
rupiah.
($1 = 9617.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana;
Editing by Alex Richardson and Neil Chatterjee)