LONDON, March 20 The weekend's meeting of G20
finance chiefs was not "very good" and has caused uncertainty
about policy coordination between the world's top economies,
Indonesia's finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on
Monday.
"It was not a very good and encouraging meeting," Indrawati
said at an event in London. "The current meeting is more
creating uncertainty about the global economy, about the policy
and coordination across the major economies of the world."
Breaking a decade-long tradition G20 finance ministers and
central bankers made only a token reference to trade in their
G20 communique on Saturday, and dropped a key pledge to keep
global trade free and open.
