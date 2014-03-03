JAKARTA, March 3 Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals rose 22.6 percent in January from a year ago, quickening from the previous month, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

There were 753,100 tourists visiting the archipelago in January, compared with 860,700 the previous month.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy attracts fewer tourists than many other countries in the region, and an increase in service industries could help the country's capital-account balance, as well as growth. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)