BRIEF-neoSurgical raises $5.5 mln in equity financing
* Intends to raise an additional $1.75 mln to complete round Source text for Eikon:
JAKARTA Aug 8 Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves were little changed at $106.56 billion by the end of July, compared with $106.50 billion at the end of June, the central bank said on Wednesday.
It was the first time forex reserves had stabilised after deteriorating in the past few months as foreign investors sold local assets in favour of safer instruments such as the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Intends to raise an additional $1.75 mln to complete round Source text for Eikon:
* Says the entire 15.4% stake in eurazeo, previously held by crédit agricole sa, has been acquired by the decaux family through its investment vehicle, jcdecaux holding