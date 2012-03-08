UPDATE 4-GE's Immelt to retire, John Flannery to take over as CEO
* Flannery to take over as CEO on Aug. 1, chairman on Dec. 31
JAKARTA, March 8 Indonesia's central bank said on Thursday the country's foreign exchange reserves slightly increased to $112.22 billion by the end of February, from $111.99 billion the previous month. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
* Flannery to take over as CEO on Aug. 1, chairman on Dec. 31
June 12 Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for June rose to 3,036 lots, or 303,600 tonnes, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Monday.