BRIEF-Northeast Securities issues 2 bln yuan subordinated bonds
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan
JAKARTA Nov 7 Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves rose to $111.97 billion by the end of October from $111.2 billion the previous month, Bank Indonesia said on Friday.
Foreign reserves were supported by portfolio inflows, central bank deputy governor Perry Warjiyo said.
The rupiah strengthened 0.37 percent during October against the dollar and closed at 12,080 per dollar. The rupiah traded at 12,170 against the dollar on Friday.
Warjiyo expects even stronger inflows after the government decides on when it will raise fuel prices, seen as crucial to reducing the country's budget and current account deficits. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
April 26 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/cNRI9L Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)