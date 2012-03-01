JAKARTA, March 1 Indonesia's statistics bureau estimates that a planned 1,500 rupiah ($0.17) fuel price increase will add 0.93 percent to inflation, its chief Suryamin said on Thursday.

The estimate does not include the second-round impact if public transports and businesses raise prices due to higher fuel costs.

Indonesia's government proposed to lawmakers on Tuesday a fuel price hike of 33 percent or linking the subsidised price to floating market rates as it looks to address subsidies that are squeezing state coffers.

Indonesia's inflation unexpectedly eased to 3.56 percent in February with limited gains on rice and gold jewellery, the statistics bureau said.

($1 = 9,020 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Matthew Bigg)