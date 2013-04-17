(Corrects in first paragraph the budget for fuel subsidies to
$20 billion, and in sixth paragraph last year's total subsidy
bill to 211 trillion rupiah)
JAKARTA, April 16 One proposal Indonesia is
considering to make car owners pay more for their petrol would
save only 11 percent of the roughly $20 billion the state has
budgeted this year for fuel subsidies, the energy minister said
Tuesday.
The government has been struggling to find a way to reduce a
growing hole in the state budget without adding to already
rising inflation or to impose price hikes that spark social
unrest.
A main proposal is to raise the price to 6,500-7,000 rupiah
a litre for the country's estimated 11 million private car
owners. That would be about 50 percent more than the current
retail price and would still be well below what most car owners
in Asia pay.
"The deputy finance minister says (the saving) would be
around 21 trillion rupiah ($2.16 billion) if the price is (hiked
to) 6,500 rupiah," Energy Minister Jero Wacik told reporters on
Tuesday after meeting provincial governors on the issue.
Fuel subsidies have become a huge problem for Indonesia, a
net importer of oil.
Last year, the government initially forecast the subsidies
would cost 137.4 trillion rupiah, but the total ballooned to 211
trillion rupiah.
This year's budget allocates 193.8 trillion rupiah - 17
percent of the state budget - for subsidies, and that figure is
almost certain to rise because of growing consumption.
The costly subsidy is widely seen as one of the major
distortions in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and is blamed
for pushing the current account deep into deficit.
But there appears to be little political will in the
government of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to tackle the
problem head-on. Most analysts expect him to avoid any major
policy change before he steps down late next year.
Officials have said a price hike could be announced next
month. The government is not expected to raise prices for public
transport or motor bikes, the forms of transport most of the
world's fourth largest population rely on.
In March, annual inflation surged to a nearly two-year high
level of 5.9 percent, above the central bank's targeted range.
($1 = 9,712 rupiah)
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana;
Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Richard Borsuk)