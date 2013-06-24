JAKARTA, June 24 Indonesia's central bank has
estimated that gross domestic product will expand around 6.4 to
6.8 percent next year, higher than its forecast of 6.1 percent
in 2013, an official at Bank Indonesia told parliament on
Monday.
The central bank also expected the rupiah to
strengthen to 9,500-9,700 against the dollar, said Deputy
Governor Perry Warjiyo.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy may slow slightly to 6.1
percent this year from 6.2 in 2012, due to high inflation and
slowing recovery in global demand.
Bank Indonesia this month unexpectedly lifted its benchmark
rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent in anticipation of rising
inflation expectations.