JAKARTA Feb 5 Indonesia's economy in 2013 grew
at its slowest pace in four years, the statistics bureau said on
Wednesday, as the end of a commodities boom undermined exports
and higher interest rates dragged on consumption.
Gross domestic product rose 5.78 percent in
2013, after a 6.23 percent increase in 2012 and marking the
slowest growth since 2009. The result compared with the median
forecast of 5.7 percent growth in a Reuters poll of economists.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy has enjoyed annual growth
of more than 6 percent in recent years, underpinned by spending
among its growing middle class.
But domestic demand has started to feel the impact of
aggressive rate increases by the central bank aimed at easing
the current account deficit and reining in inflation.
In the October to December period, the economy grew 5.72
percent from a year earlier, while on a quarterly basis it
contracted 1.42 percent. Economists had expected 5.30 percent
growth on an annual basis and a quarterly 1.67 percent
contraction.
The rupiah traded at 12,185 to the dollar after the
announcement.
Indonesia's main stock index was up 0.36 percent.
KEY DATA:
y/y q/q (nsa)
Q4 2013 5.72 -1.42
Q3 2013 5.62 2.96
Q2 2013 5.8 2.6
Q1 2013 6.0 1.4
Q4 2012 6.1 -1.5
Q3 2012 6.2 3.2
Q2 2012 6.4 2.8
Q1 2012 6.3 1.4
Q4 2011 6.5 -1.3
Q3 2011 6.5 3.5
Q2 2011 6.5 2.9
Q1 2011 6.4 1.6
FULL-YEAR GROWTH:
2013 5.78
2012 6.2
2011 6.5
2010 6.2
2009 4.6
2008 6.1
2007 6.3
2006 5.5
2005 5.7
