BRIEF-Bank of Shanghai's 2016 net profit up 10 pct, plans preference share issue
* Says 2016 net profit up 10 percent y/y at 14.3 billion yuan ($2.08 billion)
JAKARTA, March 13 Indonesia's central bank revised down its forecast for economic growth this year to around 5.5-5.9 percent, on slowing domestic consumption and investment, as well as sluggish exports.
The bank previously estimated the economy to expand at the lower end of a 5.8-6.2 percent range.
On Thursday, Bank Indonesia (BI) kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 7.50 percent a for fourth consecutive month. The rate remained consistent with a 2014 inflation target at 3.5-5.5 percent, spokesman Tirta Segara said.
However, the bank would stay vigilant regarding inflationary pressures from administered prices.
BI also sees that the country's current-account deficit could be around 2.5 percent of gross domestic product. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Richard Borsuk)
ZURICH, April 23 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is ready to use its available policy tools to stem any upward pressure on the Swiss franc that might result from France's presidential elections, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.