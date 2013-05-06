(Adds comment by statistics bureau official and analysts)
By Andjarsari Paramaditha and Nilufar Rizki
JAKARTA May 6 Indonesia's economy grew at its
slowest pace in 2 1/2 years in the first quarter, hurt by
slowing private consumption, lower investment and a contraction
in mining services, suggesting the government's projection for
the year may be too optimistic.
The announcement on Monday of lower-than-expected gross
domestic product growth of 6.02 percent in the January-to-March
period follows Standard & Poor's downgrade of Indonesia's
outlook last week, to stable from positive, because of concerns
over stalling reforms.
The data also complicates the government's policy options,
adding pressure to reduce strained public finances even as it
faces public resistance to any cuts to popular but expensive
fuel subsidies.
Andry Asmoro, senior economist at Bank Mandiri, said slower
private consumption and moderation in investment accounted for
the deceleration in growth.
"The risk on the GDP will come from the uncertainty of
policy regarding subsidised fuel price. This will create higher
inflation expectations. We expect that full year 2013 GDP growth
will stay at around 6.1-6.2 percent," Asmoro said.
Though domestic consumption remains the driving force for
the economy, the fuel price subsidies could hurt growth, but the
government is not likely to make major cuts in subsidies in the
run-up to next year's general and presidential elections.
A Reuters poll of 11 analysts had predicted first-quarter
growth of 6.18 percent, and a 1.50 percent rise on a quarterly
and seasonally unadjusted basis.
The slowdown in the latest quarter compares with 6.11
percent growth in the previous quarter, and underlines the drag
on Southeast Asia's largest economy from sharp declines in
commodity prices and depressed capital spending as the recovery
in the United States and China loses momentum.
Indonesia's one-trillion-dollar economy is the biggest
producer of palm oil, and its commodity exports include coal,
rubber and cocoa.
The outcome is also below Bank Indonesia's target of around
6.2 percent growth in the first quarter and well below that of
acting finance minister Hatta Rajasa's prediction earlier this
month of a 6.5 percent rise for the full year.
Despite Monday's data showing slower growth, central bank
governor Darmin Nasution told reporters the bank maintains its
GDP growth projection of 6.2 to 6.5 percent for the year.
The statistics bureau said private consumption in the first
quarter grew 5.17 percent from a year ago, down slightly from
annual growth of 5.38 percent in the fourth quarter of last
year.
The mining sector contracted 0.43 percent on the year, after
growing 1.49 percent in the December quarter.
Indonesia's financial markets showed little reaction to the
latest data. At 0727 GMT, the rupiah was unchanged at 9,732/34
to the dollar.
CAPITAL INVESTMENT HURT
"The downturn in capital spending is likely to concern the
government, which has placed a lot of emphasis on the importance
of investment in driving the economy," Credit Suisse analyst
Robert Prior-Wandesforde wrote in a research note.
He said that the decline in coal and other commodity prices
has not only deterred mining investment but also had hurt other
forms of investment.
"Second, it may be that foreign companies are being deterred
from expanding investment because of what they interpret to be a
more protectionist/nationalistic approach from the government."
Suryamin, head of the statistics bureau, said capital
imports declined due to lower demand and partly reflected the
high levels a year earlier.
He attributed the drop in public consumption to seasonal
factors, saying the figure is usually higher in the second half
of the year as more of the budget is spent.
"It's a somewhat disappointing growth number and confirmed
our thoughts that the economy is under pressure from the weak
rupiah, which has been putting pressure on investment growth,"
OCBC economist Gundy Cahyadi said.
"We now see Indonesia growing 6.3 percent this year, down
from our previous forecast of 6.5 percent."
There are worries over the government's repeated failure to
tackle the cost of fuel price subsidies that are eating into the
budget and diverting resources from areas of the economy that
desperately need improving, such as infrastructure.
The failure to trim subsidies last year dented government
finances and contributed to a record current-account deficit,
which in turn drove the rupiah down.
With an election looming in 2014, the government has to
tread a fine line. Last Wednesday, thousands of demonstrators
marched in Jakarta to protest against the planned fuel increases
and to demand higher wages. The increasingly vociferous labour
demands are seen by some analysts as eroding the country's
attractiveness to foreign capital.
The government argues that it needs to be careful not to
boost inflation or hurt the poor.
April inflation slowed to 5.57 percent, but remained above
Bank Indonesia's target of 3.5 to 5.5 percent this year.
Credit Suisse's Prior-Wandesforde said the most likely
response from BI would be to let the rupiah ease modestly, as it
is prevented from cutting its policy rate due to the relatively
high inflation and uncertainty about the magnitude of any fuel
subsidy.
"It could be argued that this would help exports and hence
investment spending...The message (from the GDP data) seems to
be that the Indonesian economy is slowing...slowly," he said.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramadhita and Nilufar Rizki;
Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Shri Navaratnam)