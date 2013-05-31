BRIEF-Seal Incorporated says no log production of the group for April
* No log production of the group for the month of April 2017 Source (http://bit.ly/2raSxDb) Further company coverage:
JAKARTA May 31 Indonesia's central bank expects gross domestic product in Southeast's Asia biggest economy to grow around 5.9-6.1 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, Governor Agus Martowardojo said Friday.
Martowardojo did not give details.
The central bank forecast the economy will expand at the lower end of a 6.2-6.6 percent range for the full year. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Announces successful completion of its first Islamic sukuk issue in amount of $400 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qA2E5M) Further company coverage: