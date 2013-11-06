* Q3 +5.62 pct yr/yr vs 5.6 pct in Reuters poll
* Q3 +2.96 pct qtr/qtr vs 2.93 pct in Reuters poll
(Add details on deficit, analyst comments)
By Nilufar Rizki and Rieka Rahadiana
JAKARTA, Nov 6 Indonesia's economy grew at its
slowest in nearly four years in the third quarter, as weak
exports risk leaving its trade balance in deficit and the rupiah
vulnerable to further falls.
Growth is expected to ease further in the coming quarters as
the effects of higher interest rates and fuel costs feed through
the economy.
Southeast Asia's largest economy is running large trade and
current-account deficits this year, which have made it a target
of portfolio investors shifting funds out of emerging markets
and knocked the rupiah to 4-1/2-year lows.
Gross domestic product in the July-September quarter grew
5.62 percent, data from the statistics bureau showed on
Wednesday. The pace matched estimates in a Reuters poll and
compared with 5.81 percent growth in April-June.
"We very much doubt GDP growth has hit bottom yet - in fact
we would be surprised if it did for another year or so, by which
time the year-on-year rate is likely to have slipped below 5
percent," Robert Prior-Wandesforde, director of Asian economics
research at Credit Suisse, said in a report.
"The main reason for the slowdown so far has been the end of
the commodity super-cycle, which has hit mining profits and
investment."
The Reuters poll had projected growth of 5.6 percent from a
year earlier, and 2.93 percent against the prior quarter.
Some analysts noted that the deceleration in growth stemmed
mainly from the business sector while private consumption, which
influences imports, was much stronger than expected.
Domestic consumption, the main growth engine in the G20
economy, grew 5.48 percent year-on-year and was faster than the
5.06 percent clip the previous quarter, data showed.
"While we continue to look for BI to stand pat when it meets
next Tuesday, the central bank needs to more closely scrutinise
if the tightening since June is having the desired dampening
impact on household activity," Su Sian Lim, ASEAN economist at
HSBC, said in a research report.
"For the current account deficit to narrow, a broader
domestic slowdown is necessary."
Indonesia is expected to post an overall trade deficit of
$6-8 billion in 2013, widening from $1.63 billion deficit last
year, a factor that will continue to hurt its exchange rate
The rupiah fell as much as 0.7 percent
to 11,420 per dollar in Wednesday trade.
CENBANK SEEN ON HOLD
While the pressure on the rupiah has eased somewhat as the
Federal Reserve delayed winding down monetary stimulus, a
renewed attack on Asia's worst performing currency could resume
with speculation over the timing of U.S. tapering.
Weak exports hampered by a tentative global recovery will
make it harder for Indonesian policymakers to keep the country's
deficits at a sustainable level as growth slows.
"We (initially) expected full-year growth of 5.8 percent.
But with the downside risk, we are considering reviewing our
forecast. There will be a further slowdown in the final
quarter," said Eric A. Sugandi, economist at Standard Chartered
in Jakarta.
Bank Indonesia's 2013 GDP target is 5.5-5.9 percent.
With inflation moderating, analysts see the central bank
likely standing pat on rates at its policy review on Nov. 12.
Aiming to cool excessive lending, restrain inflation sparked
by higher fuel costs from subsidy cuts, and stem capital
outflows, Bank Indonesia lifted its key reference rate by a
total of 150 basis points since June.
The government in August unveiled a fiscal package to revive
confidence by promoting investment, reducing imports and
propping up its tumbling rupiah currency. It is soon expected to
announce additional fiscal measures to help boost exports and
investment, and further reduce imports particularly for capital
goods.
Indonesia was popular with investors after it secured
investment grade status in 2011 and 2012 from two rating
agencies. But its glow as an investor haven is fading.
The G20 economy, which heavily relies on imported goods to
meet domestic demand, posted a sizeable current-account deficit
that hit 4.4 percent of GDP in April to June period.
The rupiah has lost 15 percent so far this year as foreign
investors dumped Indonesian assets on concerns over its ability
to fund the economy and some of its economic policies.
Indonesia will hold parliamentary elections in April,
followed by a presidential election planned for July.
(Additional reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)