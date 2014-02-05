* Q4 GDP +5.72 pct y/y vs forecast of +5.30 pct
* Growth buoyed by exports, private consumption
* Some risk seen from partial mineral ore exports ban
* Central bank to hold rate review Feb. 13
By Rieka Rahadiana and Adriana Nina Kusuma
JAKARTA, Feb 5 Indonesia's economic growth
surprisingly gathered pace in the latest quarter, suggesting the
economy is entering the new year with more momentum than
expected to withstand the turmoil affecting emerging markets.
The upbeat report on gross domestic product marked the
second time this week that Indonesian data has surprised to the
upside, after statistics on Monday showed the country had posted
an unexpectedly large December trade surplus.
The data could raise hopes the central bank's aggressive
tightening in 2013 has put Indonesia on course to fare better
than other emerging markets grappling with sizable current
account deficits and the risk of capital outflows, although
uncertainty in emerging financial markets remains a risk.
"The worst is probably over, with signs of stabilisation
apparent in inflation, current account balance and foreign
reserve readings," said Hak Bin Chua, an economist at BofA
Merrill Lynch Global Research.
"A healthy balance sheet and low leverage is helping
Indonesia weather Fed tapering and capital outflows," Chua said
in a report, adding that he expects Bank Indonesia to keep
interest rates steady at its meeting on Feb. 13.
GDP rose 5.72 percent in the October-December quarter from a
year earlier, driven by firmer exports on a weaker rupiah and as
private consumption stayed solid, the statistics bureau said on
Wednesday.
The result beat the median forecast of 5.30 percent growth
in a Reuters poll of economists and accelerated from a 5.62
percent expansion in the third quarter.
The rupiah and Indonesian stocks were little changed
after the announcement.
CONSUMPTION, EXPORTS
Private consumption rose 5.25 percent year-on-year after
increasing 5.48 percent in the prior quarter.
The result showed that consumer demand - which represents
more than 50 percent of the economy - has so far stayed
resilient after the central bank raised its key rate by 175
basis points between June and November to defend the rupiah and
cut the ballooning current account deficit.
The rupiah was Asia's worst performing currency in 2013,
falling more than 20 percent amid concerns over capital outflows
on the U.S. Federal Reserve's planned stimulus reduction, but
has held largely steady in 2014.
"We continue to expect domestic demand to moderate further
into 2014, which will help stabilise the current account
deficit," said Daniel Wilson, an economist at ANZ Bank.
"However, with elections looming there will likely be a
floor on consumption growth while more measured declines in
investment can be expected through H1," he said, referring to
legislature and presidential elections to be held in April and
July, respectively.
Bank Indonesia expects the current account deficit this year
to be below 3 percent of GDP, compared with 3.8 percent in the
third quarter of 2013, as a weaker rupiah helps boost exports.
Exports jumped 7.4 percent in the fourth quarter from a year
earlier, faster than a 5.26 percent rise in the previous three
months, the GDP data showed.
Separate data released on Monday showed a monthly trade
surplus of $1.52 billion in December, the largest in two years,
as exports surged 10 percent in the month from a year earlier -
boding well for some narrowing of the current account deficit.
But some analysts see continued pressure on the current
account this year, after the government on Jan. 12 banned
exports of unprocessed mineral ore and as demand for fuel
imports stays strong, with recent data showing robust demand for
cars and motorbikes.
"The risk is that mining companies have brought forward
exports in anticipation of the ban ... (and) is likely to mean
that export growth slows in the first quarter," said Robert
Prior-Wandesforde, an economist at Credit Suisse in Singapore.
Compared with the prior quarter, GDP fell 1.42 percent in
October-December, versus economists' expectations of a 1.67
contraction and against a 1.5 percent drop in the fourth quarter
of 2012. Indonesia's fourth-quarter GDP typically falls on a
quarter-on-quarter basis in the fourth quarter.
For 2013, gross domestic product rose 5.78 percent, in line
with economists' forecasts, marking the slowest full-year growth
since 2009.
