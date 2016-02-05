* 2015 GDP +4.79 pct y/y, slightly better than expectation
* Q4 GDP +5.04 pct y/y, vs +4.74 pct in Q3
* Q4 GDP -1.83 pct q/q, vs +3.36 pct Q3
JAKARTA, Feb 5 Indonesia's economy picked up
speed in the fourth quarter thanks to higher public spending,
suggesting President Joko Widodo is finally starting to unclog
much needed infrastructure investment and spur growth in the
year ahead.
Southeast Asia's largest economy grew 5.04 percent in
October-December from a year earlier, supported by government
spending, gross domestic product data from the statistics bureau
showed on Friday.
That was above the 4.74 percent in the third quarter, but a
collapse in prices for Indonesia's main commodities and cooling
growth in major trading partner China drove full-year growth to
4.79 percent - the slowest since the global financial crisis.
Analysts say growth in latest quarter - the fastest in a
year and ahead of expectations - suggested the worst may be
over, especially as spending on critical infrastructure projects
looks set to pick up.
"The government appears to have found better footing by now
and infrastructure projects would start to help momentum more
forcefully," said Wellian Wiranto, an economist with OCBC in
Singapore."
After disappointing investors with the slow pace of reforms,
Widodo rolled out a series of stimulus measures in September
last year in an attempt to make investment the main driver of
growth.
He offered firms tax break of up to 20 years, among other
incentives.
Widodo's cabinet, which was reshuffled in August after
ministers took too long to speed up public investment, got to
work quickly. Capital spending more than doubled to almost $10
billion in the last quarter of the year, compared with the
entire 9-month period to end-September, data from the Finance
Ministry shows.
Indonesia's stock market rose more than 2 percent after the
GDP data, while the rupiah strengthened 0.3 percent.
STIMULUS
To aid growth, Indonesia's central bank cut its benchmark
interest rate for the first time in 11 months in January,
by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent.
Bank Indonesia, which next meets to decide policy on Feb.
17-18, has said it will review the need for further easing.
Banking on better government spending and investment, many
economists are expecting growth to improve steadily this year
after a slowdown for five straight years.
Construction companies, including state-owned Wijaya Karya
and Waskita Karya, are bullish about
business, with big companies expecting a large increase in
capital expenditure this year.
As part of efforts to attract investment, the government is
expected to open more sectors of the economy to foreigners.
Nonetheless, few expect a rapid acceleration in Indonesia's
growth due to persistent investment bottlenecks as well as
external headwinds including low commodity prices, a tottering
Chinese economy and generally slack global demand.
The central bank sees only a moderate improvement,
forecasting growth at 5.2 percent in 2016, and a Reuters poll
taken before the data had a median forecast of 5.1 percent
growth.
"Private consumption and public investment will be the keys
to the 2016 outlook and if neither of these enter into a durable
recovery then the probability of Indonesia moving sustainably
above what we perceive to be a 4.5 percent-5.0 percent growth
funk still seem rather low at this time," Glenn Maguire, chief
economist at ANZ said.
($1 = 13,595 rupiah)
