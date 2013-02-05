* Full-year 2012 growth was 6.2 pct, from 6.5 pct in 2011
* Q4 economic growth was 6.11 pct y/y vs forecast 6.2 pct
* Q4 contracted 1.45 pct q/q, more than forecast -1.3 pct
* 2012 was third straight year in which growth topped 6 pct
JAKARTA, Feb 5 Indonesia saw the slowest growth
in two years in the fourth quarter of 2012, with weak exports
and a lack of government infrastructure spending casting a cloud
over prospects for Southeast Asia's largest economy this year.
Indonesia's resilience to the global economic slowdown and
its domestic consumption have made it a magnet for foreign
investment in recent years, but the country's first annual trade
deficit in 2012 has put pressure on the rupiah currency.
Fourth quarter growth in gross domestic product was 6.1
percent from a year ago, weaker than a median forecast for 6.2
percent in a Reuters poll. That took full-year growth to 6.2
percent, also just under the poll forecast and below 2011's pace
of 6.5 percent.
"We expect that Indonesia's GDP will still be affected by
slower trade performance in 2013, while the domestic economy
will remain the backbone to support overall growth," said Andry
Asmoro, economist at Bank Mandiri in Jakarta.
On a quarter-to-quarter basis, the economy contracted 1.45
percent in October-December, according to the statistics bureau,
or more than the poll forecast of a 1.3 percent drop.
In the three preceding years, Indonesia also reported a
contraction in the fourth quarter on an seasonally-unadjusted
basis, as a lack of harvests during the period slowed growth in
agriculture.
In each of the past three years, Indonesia has had annual
growth of more than 6 percent, spurring global interest in the
resource-rich country that is Southeast Asia's largest economy.
Investors have been drawn by its resources, a rising middle
class that's consuming more and a young population.
RECORD AUTO SALES
During 2012, Indonesia saw robust investment and
consumption. Auto sales set a record of 1 million vehicles
despite regulations requiring higher downpayments.
Private consumption slowed slightly from the prior three
months but still grew at 5.4 percent in the fourth quarter.
Growth was led by transport and communications, and hotel and
restaurant sectors, while service growth quickened.
Domestic consumption, which accounts more than 50 percent of
the economy, helped the country attract a record 221 trillion
rupiah ($22.8 billion) in foreign direct investment last year, a
26 percent increase from 2011.
Consumer-based firms such as L'Oreal, Pirelli
, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Ltd
are among those expanding their business in Indonesia.
Gundy Cahyadi, economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore, said
"for now" he is maintaining an estimate of 6.5 percent GDP
growth in 2013. But he added that December trade data released
last week included a disconcerting drop in capital goods imports
and it would be a "worrying trend" if these keep dropping.
The rupiah, which has weakened about 0.6 percent against the
dollar this year, held its ground after the GDP data. Last year,
it fell around 6 percent to be emerging Asia's worst performer.
INFRASTRUCTURE WOES
For Indonesia, economic concerns include large current
account deficits and infrastructure woes.
Public-sector consumption shrank 3.3 percent in the fourth
quarter from a year ago, compared to growth of 2.8 percent in
the same period in 2011. The statistics bureau said this was due
partly to a drop in government hiring.
Each year, the government of President Susilo Bambang
Yudhoyono promises to improve bureaucracy and spend billions on
infrastructure to overhaul the country's strained roads, ports
and airports, but little change has been seen so far.
Yudhoyono, elected in 2004 and 2009 on a platform to clean
up graft, has recently faced a stream of corruption scandals in
his party, and political manoeuvring ahead of national elections
in 2014 is likely to distract policymakers. Yudhoyono's tenure
will end next year, as a president can only have two five-year
terms.
Economists say the government must slash costly fuel
subsidies this year and re-direct the money to infrastructure,
but this would be a politically risky move in a country where
previous fuel hikes have led to huge protests. In 2012,
Indonesia spent 211 trillion rupiah on fuel subsidies.
POLICY RATE TO RISE?
If fuel costs are raised, inflation will rise from 2012's
tame 4.32 percent level, which was kept down after the
government scrapped a plan to hike fuel prices early in the
year.
Low inflation has let Bank Indonesia keep its benchmark rate
at a record low of 5.75 percent for 11 months.
Analysts expect the central bank will to hold its policy
rate at a Feb. 12 meeting, as January inflation stayed benign at
4.57 percent, while policymakers are keen to prop up domestic
growth in the face of an uncertain global trade recovery.
In 2012, Indonesia reported its first annual trade deficit
of $1.63 billion, after weak demand and prices resulted in
exports falling 6.6 percent.
Some economists think Bank Indonesia will need to lift
interest rates in 2013 to support the currency, though any
increase would likely crimp growth.
"We expect GDP growth to average a below consensus 5.6
percent in 2013, with most of the disappointment coming towards
the end of the year," wrote Robert Prior-Wandesforde, economist
at Credit Suisse.
"This mainly reflects our view that Bank Indonesia will be
forced to tighten policy as current account funding problems and
an associated inflation disappointment causes the rupiah to
depreciate more abruptly," he said.
