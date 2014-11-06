JAKARTA Nov 6 Indonesia's central bank expects the economy to expand 5.1 percent this year, a senior bank official told Reuters on Thursday.

Juda Agung, Bank Indonesia's executive director of the department of economic and monetary policy, said growth would be weaker than 5.1 percent if public spending slows in the fourth quarter, given that the government is facing a huge tax revenue shortfall.

Southeast Asia's largest economy grew 5.01 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, its weakest growth rate since 2009.

Bank Indonesia's outlook for growth this year is 5.1 to 5.5 precent. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)