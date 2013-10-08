JAKARTA Oct 8 Indonesia's current account
deficit is likely to be 3.4 percent of gross domestic product
this year, central bank governor Agus Martowardojo said on
Tuesday.
The deficit hit 4.4 percent of GDP in the second quarter,
helping drive down sentiment about the rupiah, which is
now Asia's worst performing currency.
However, Martowardojo told reporters that the current level
of the rupiah reflected economic fundamentals.
He predicted third quarter year-on-year GDP growth at 5.6
percent while for 2014 it would be 5.8-6.2 percent. Growth is
widely expected to come in under 6 percent this year.
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Jonathan
Thatcher; Editing by Richard Borsuk)