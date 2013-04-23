JAKARTA, April 23 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 10.5 trillion rupiah ($1.08 billion) of conventional
government bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the target of
7 trillion rupiah, the debt office at the ministry said in a
statement.
The ministry sold all offered series to help finance its
budget deficit this year. The ministry sees the 2013 budget
deficit widening to between 2 percent and 2.4 percent of gross
domestic product, from an initial target of 1.65 percent.
Total bids were 22.3 trillion rupiah, with the highest
bid-to-cover ratio at 5.49 for 1-year bonds.
The largest economy in Southeast Asia aims to raise 60.45
trillion rupiah in the second quarter of the year, after selling
54.02 trillion rupiah in the previous quarter.
($1 = 9,717.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by
Kim Coghill)