BRIEF-Mastercard Inc reports first-quarter earnings per share $1.00
* Mastercard Inc- first-quarter net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.00 per diluted share
JAKARTA Feb 20 Bank Indonesia's governor said on Friday the central bank retained its tight monetary policy, despite announcing a surprise 25 basis point cut in the key interest rate earlier this week.
"We will remain tight and on alert," central bank governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 950,642 dinars versus 341,524 dinars year ago