JAKARTA, March 10 The main focus of Indonesia's central bank is to ensure macroeconomic stability and support growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy, deputy central bank governor Perry Warjiyo said on Tuesday.

In a surprise move last month, Bank Indonesia cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent as inflation moderated. The central bank next meets on March 17. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Kim Coghill)