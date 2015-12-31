JAKARTA Dec 31 Indonesia's inflation is
expected to be slightly above 3 percent at the end of 2015, the
head of the central bank said on Thursday.
"From a monetary point of view, we see that it's true that
inflation will perhaps be slightly above 3 percent," Bank
Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters.
"Perhaps it will be higher than 3 (percent) because there
are several commodities like chili and onions (and eggs) that
are adding pressure," he added.
Previously the central bank said annual inflation could cool
to 2.97 percent in December from 4.89 percent in November, due
to changes in base prices.
(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Fergus Jensen;
Editing by Nick Macfie)