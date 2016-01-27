JAKARTA Jan 27 Indonesia's economic conditions are expected to improve in the second half of 2016, the central bank governor said on Wednesday.

Economic growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy has slowed to its weakest pace in six years.

"Conditions in Indonesia in the second half will be better and our currency will also be stronger," central bank governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Sam Holmes)