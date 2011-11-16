(Updates with details, quotes)
By Rieka Rahadiana
JAKARTA, Nov 16 (Reuters)- Indonesia's central bank expects
the country to get an investment grade rating by the first
quarter of 2012, its governor said, putting it at par with BRIC
nations, boosting investment flows.
Fitch Ratings in February upgraded its rating of Southeast
Asia's biggest economy to BB+ with a positive outlook, one notch
below investment grade, and had then said that a further upgrade
could come within the next 12-18 months.
Many analysts expect a Q1 upgrade by Fitch, with other
rating agencies expected to follow later next year.
An investment grade rating would enable Indonesia to attract
greater institutional funding and lower government borrowing
costs as it tries to improve its overloaded infrastructure and
win greater long-term foreign direct investment.
"The progress of investment is quite good...We estimate the
economy's rating will improve in the first quarter of 2012, at
the latest," Darmin Nasution told reporters on Wednesday.
Investors have been flocking to Indonesia, attracted by its
over 6 percent economic growth, falling debt levels and
prospects of a ratings upgrade, with the benchmark 10-year bond
yield falling to a record 6.2 percent this month,
below current levels for equivalent Spanish and Italian debt.
The country priced a seven-year global sukuk offering at an
even lower 4 percent this week, raising $1 billion in an offer
that was heavily oversubscribed, Thomson Reuters IFR reported.
A rating upgrade would be a feather in the nation's cap at a
time when other bigger and more developed economies are getting
downgraded.
The central bank slashed its benchmark rate by a
surprisingly large 50 basis points this month to a record low of
6 percent, as it seeks to support an economy that has so far
seen few signs of stress from a weakening global economy.
Nasution said he expected exports to be affected by the
global slowdown, though domestic demand and investment would
continue to grow in an economy still driven by local consumption
by the world's fourth largest population.
Andrew Colquhoun, head of Asia-Pacific sovereign ratings at
Fitch, said the overall performance of the economy was strong
and policymakers had improved buffers for potential shocks,
though progress was slow on structural reforms such as improving
low public spending.
Economists have also said the government needs to spend more
money to drive long-term growth. The growth in public spending
in the third quarter slowed from the second, though officials
usually rush to use up their budget in the fourth quarter.
Nasution said government spending has been slow but the
central bank expects it to pick up to between 60 trillion and 70
trillion rupiah ($7.8 billion) in the fourth quarter, which
will, however, mean rising inflationary pressures.
"The figure is massive and if we don't absorb it, it will
disturb inflation and the currency," Nasution said, adding that
the bank plans to absorb some of the money via its SBI debt and
term deposits.
The central bank said in its November policy statement that
it saw annual inflation easing to 4 percent by the end of this
year, from 4.4 percent in October.
Even if inflation instead picks up, it is still likely to
remain within the central bank's 4-6 percent end-2011 target
range. Some economists have also expressed concern that its
sharp rate cuts could spur renewed inflationary pressures.
Fitch has said improving weak infrastructure and controlling
the structurally high inflation that stems from it are two of
the main challenges for Indonesia to reach an investment grade
rating.
($1 = 9,003.5 rupiah)
