JAKARTA Feb 17 Indonesia's current-account deficit in the first quarter will be about the same as in the fourth quarter but will widen in April-June as economic activity picks up, a senior central bank official said on Monday.

Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara told Reuters it was too soon to judge the impact of the ban from January on mineral ore exports which prompted a surge of exports in unprocessed ore at the end of 2013. He expected a smaller trade balance in January, but gave no figures.

For October-December, Indonesia posted a current-account deficit of 1.98 percent of GDP, the smallest in 1-1/2 years and much smaller than market expectations.

He also said that the central bank was closely monitoring liquidity in the banking system, as deposit rates had risen more agressively than Bank Indonesia's benchmark reference rates .

