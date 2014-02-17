JAKARTA Feb 17 Indonesia's current-account
deficit in the first quarter will be about the same as in the
fourth quarter but will widen in April-June as economic activity
picks up, a senior central bank official said on Monday.
Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara told Reuters it was
too soon to judge the impact of the ban from January on mineral
ore exports which prompted a surge of exports in unprocessed ore
at the end of 2013. He expected a smaller trade balance in
January, but gave no figures.
For October-December, Indonesia posted a current-account
deficit of 1.98 percent of GDP, the smallest in 1-1/2 years and
much smaller than market expectations.
He also said that the central bank was closely monitoring
liquidity in the banking system, as deposit rates had risen
more agressively than Bank Indonesia's benchmark reference rates
.
"We don't want our tight (monetary) policy to create a
liquidity issue."
