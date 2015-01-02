* Dec CPI +8.36 pct y/y, fastest rise since Feb 2009
* Nov exports -14.57 pct y/y vs forecast -4.31 pct
* Posts trade deficit of $425.7 mln vs forecast for small
surplus
By Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki
JAKARTA, Jan 2 Indonesia's annual inflation
accelerated to its fastest pace in almost six years in December,
while exports fell more sharply than expected, raising concerns
about economic growth prospects.
Southeast Asia's largest economy has been wrestling with
bringing down a worryingly large current account deficit, but a
move to cut burdensome oil subsidies has been countered by weak
commodities that have hit the country's exports.
"We'll be lucky to get 5.1 percent growth" in the fourth
quarter, said Wellian Wiranto at OCBC bank in Singapore.
"For 2105 as a whole we see things picking up to 5.4
percent. It's still quite low, given how Indonesia should be
able to perform, but nevertheless an improvement from 2014."
Manufacturing activity also contracted for the third
straight month in December, a private survey showed on Friday.
The batch of weak data highlighting slower growth and a spike in
costs pushed the rupiah down 1 percent to two-week lows.
Consumer prices rose by 8.36 percent, the statistics bureau
said, compared with November's increase of 6.23 percent and a
Reuters poll forecast of 7.92 percent. December's year-on-year
increase was the sharpest since February 2009.
But economists were not overly concerned as cost pressures
will likely ease.
"I don't think inflation will be that big an issue," said
Wiranto. "We know there will be quite a bit of disinflationary
pressure in the months ahead."
Inflationary pressures have built up since mid-November,
when President Joko Widodo's government raised gasoline and
diesel prices by more than 30 percent to reduce spending on
subsidies. The impact of the fuel-price hikes - the first since
June 2013 - continued to push inflation upwards last month.
Seasonal factors also nudged prices higher in December, with
the cost of chilli, a staple in many local dishes, rising
sharply as people celebrated the holidays.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose by 2.46
percent in December. Transportation costs were up by 5.55
percent on the month and by 12.14 percent on the year.
INFLATION TO COOL
Price pressures are likely to recede this month as the fall
in global oil prices has allowed the government to cut subsidies
without causing prices to rise, as it has in the past.
On Jan. 1, Widodo's government cut the price of a litre of
gasoline by 10.5 percent to 7,600 rupiah ($0.61) as part of the
most far-reaching reform to fuel subsidies for decades.
Coordinating Economics Minister Sofyan Djalil told a news
conference on Wednesday that the government would scrap gasoline
subsidies altogether and let pump prices rise and fall in line
with market forces on a monthly basis.
International oil prices have plunged by around 50 percent
since mid-June.
Even though inflationary pressures will likely lessen, Bank
Indonesia is not expected to cut interest rates in a hurry.
"They continue to have to maintain a fairly tight monetary
policy," said Wiranto, from the possible impact on the rupiah
when U.S. interest rates rise, possibly in mid-2015.
Bank Indonesia, which raised its reference rate by 25 basis
points the day after November's fuel-price hike, is scheduled to
hold its next meeting on Jan. 15. This year the central bank
aims to keep inflation at between 3 and 5 percent.
Separately, Indonesia posted a merchandise trade deficit of
$425.7 million in November.
Exports fell 14.57 percent from a year earlier to $13.62
billion, while imports were down by 7.31 percent at $14.04
billion. A Reuters poll had predicted exports would fall only
4.31 percent and imports rise 0.07 percent.
