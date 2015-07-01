(Repeats Wednesday's story, no changes to text)
* Widodo sees perception of economy worse than reality
* President meets key investors to win them around
* Skepticism remains about Indonesian economic prospects
By Kanupriya Kapoor and Randy Fabi
JAKARTA, July 1 Exasperated by the performance
of his economics team, Indonesia's president has personally
taken on the job of promoting Southeast Asia's largest economy
to skeptical investors, said palace officials and economists.
Joko Widodo's unusual intervention in a closed-door meeting
with fund managers and economists has so far failed to turn the
tide of disappointment in his policies, less than a year after
his election was hailed as a new era for a country plagued by
corruption, red tape and rickety infrastructure.
Palace officials and economists said that over the past two
weeks, a "who's who" of fund managers and economists have met
with Widodo and his closest advisers as part of a new campaign
by the palace to turn around souring sentiment.
The president is considering holding such meetings on a
monthly basis, according to economists.
"We need to be better at informing the market on the
progress we're making," a palace official who attended one of
the meetings told Reuters.
"The ministries are not doing that and the truth is we are
making some progress. But nobody's able to see that, so that's
why we are holding meetings like these."
President Widodo came to power with strong business-friendly
credentials and a promise to beef up the country's creaking
infrastructure, but has been hamstrung by rifts inside his own
political party and squabbles between government agencies.
On Monday, the president met privately with 11 economists to
highlight the government's achievements so far, including the
ground breaking of the Trans-Sumatra highway.
"MEETING DOESN'T CHANGE MUCH"
Economists said Widodo, speaking calmly and softly, told
them that the government's economic performance would improve in
the second half of this year as it resolves bottlenecks in
stalled infrastructure projects.
The president also promised to conduct more on-the-ground
inspections to ensure top projects, such as Jakarta's light rail
train, were on track.
Presidential chief of staff Luhut Panjaitan held a similar
meeting with nearly 20 fund managers, including local
representatives from Deutsche Bank, Schroders
, and investment firm CLSA.
But some attendees were not immediately swayed by the
administration's pledges.
"The meeting doesn't really change much," said Anton
Gunawan, a Bank Mandiri economist who was at the Jokowi meeting.
"The problem cannot be solved quickly."
Participants said the president needed someone with "star
power" on his economics team who had the respect of the market
and could convince investors to keep their funds in Indonesia.
Some recommended the president appoint World Bank managing
director and former Indonesian finance minister Sri Mulyani
Indrawati to his team.
The president's current economics team, led by chief
economics minister Sofyan Djalil and finance minister Bambang
Brodjonegoro, are under fire for not showcasing the government's
achievements better.
Investors have tended to focus on the negative: the weakest
economic growth since 2009, sluggish consumer demand, long
stalled infrastructure projects and rising unemployment and
inflation.
"The president is of the view that our economic fundamentals
are good and that it is the perception that is bad," said
presidential spokesman Teten Masduki.
The president has come under increasing pressure, notably
from his own party and the vice president, to reshuffle his
cabinet due to poor performance.
At the closed-door meeting with economists, Widodo "admitted
that there are problems in his cabinet, but he didn't mention
anyone," said Destry Damayanti, another Bank Mandiri economist
who was among the attendees.
