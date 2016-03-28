By Hidayat Setiaji
JAKARTA, March 28 Indonesia will announce on
Tuesday an easing of restrictions on imported raw materials for
the pharmaceutical industry and more credit opportunities for
small export firms as part of a policy package to boost economic
activity, officials said.
The changes are the latest in a series of measures rolled
out by President Joko Widodo's administration to attract much
needed investment in Southeast Asia's largest economy. It
grew 4.8 percent last year but that was still the slowest rise
since the 2009 global crisis.
Chief Economic Minister Darmin Nasution said the new package
would consist of around five new policies involving some 18
government ministries.
A government official with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters the loosening of rules on imported raw materials used to
produce medicine was among the measures set to be announced.
"For the financial sector, there will be micro loans for
export-oriented small and medium enterprises," said the official
who wished not to be named because he was not authorised to
speak to the media before Tuesday's announcement.
The administration will also announce a policy aimed at
simplifying import and export procedures at Indonesia's ports to
cut the dwelling time for vessels.
Since September, Widodo's administration has announced 10
separate policy packages.
Foreign businesses have welcomed the moves, saying they were
a clear signal the government was trying to move in the right
direction. But implementing the changes have been slow.
The most recent policy package announced last month with
great fanfare has yet to be implemented due to administrative
issues.
